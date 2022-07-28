When the price of everything is rising, it has become difficult for an average man to make ends meet. For the consumers who are looking for discounts and budgeting for groceries, here is a solution. A Karachi -based social commerce startup DealCart wants to make life easier for shoppers, at least in Pakistan. The company announced that it has raised $4.5 million in pre-seed funding just three months after its operational launch.

Here is How DealCart Provides Discounts on Groceries

The round was led by Shorooq Partners with participation from Fatima Gobi Ventures, Vibe Capital, 500 Global, i2i Ventures, Julian Shapiro, Rally Cap Ventures, Alex Lazarow and several “strategic angel investors.”

Haider Raza and Ammar Naveed are the founders of DealCart. The startup wants to address the low usage of e-commerce among middle and lower-income segments in Pakistan. The startup was launched in March, DealCart has already attracted 50,000 Pakistani shoppers and facilitated 40,000 transactions.

DealCart allows users to buy in groups and share deals through WhatsApp and other social media platforms. By participating in group buys, consumers are able to unlock lower prices. All you have to do is join DealCart by downloading its app to your phone and can then start shopping.

For each item they want to buy, they can ask other DealCart users in need of the item – as well as friends, family and contacts on social media – whether they want to join a group in order to increase their purchasing power. As long as the group consists of at least four people, the supplier will offer a lower price than the consumer would otherwise have paid.

