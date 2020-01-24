Here is How Emoji Reactions Work in Twitter’s DM

Now users will get to experience the new emoji reactions in Twitter’s DM. In order to use these emoji’s users have to click on the small “heart and plus icon” that is available to the right of each message received, other than that, you can also double tap a message on mobile to open the menu of emoji reactions.

Express Your Emotions in Twitter’s DM with Emoji Reactions

Currently, the feature is supporting only seven emojis, that include your typical thumbs up, laughing face, heart, and sad crying face emojis, but it’s also trying out a couple of more original options. You can see a fire emoji there which helps you to show your appreciation for sick burns. You can use a thumbs down emoji, when you need to decide the fate of a roman gladiator.

Twitter’s Support Page has explained it how you can use them:

“It’s quick and easy to add an emoji reaction to a Direct Message –– both text and media attachments”

In order to add a reaction, hover over the message and

Click the reaction button (heart and plus icon), or double tap on the message

Pick an emoji from the pop-up.

You can undo a reaction at any time and it will be removed from the message for all participants.

Click or tap on a reaction in a conversation to view who reacted to the message.

Twitter has started the testing of this emoji reaction feature last year, and now it rolled out it to all users on the web, iOS, and Android. Now users can add a reaction to direct messages using your normal selection of emoji with the help of this feature.

