Here is How to Auto Reply on Jazz Postpaid

Jazz facilitates its customers by offering a variety of packages both for prepaid and postpaid users. Auto Reply on Jazz Postpaid is a service for its customers who cannot attend a call due to any reason. The service will ensure that all your calls are attended to when your call goes unanswered, you reject the call or your number is busy. Auto reply will let your callers know the reason of your unavailability through selected/pre-recorded audio messages or an audio message recorded in your voice without you actually receiving the call.

How to Auto Reply on Jazz Postpaid?

If you want to subscribe to this service, you need to dial 7071.

Check Also: Jazz Call Packages

How to unsubscribe the offer?

If you do not want to subscribe to this offer, dial *7071#

Service Cost:

This auto reply service on Jazz will cost you Rs. 20/month

Terms and Conditions:

Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA

In light of recent orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Sales Tax and Advance Income Tax are not being collected from Postpaid Consumers in Pakistan w.e.f. 16th Oct 2018. The tax amount mentioned in the bill (if any) is related to the amounts incurred upto 15th Oct 2018.

For More Information Please Visit Jazz