Jazz Weekly Social bundle lets you connect with your loved one for a whole week. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 5 GB of data to use for Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO. To subscribe to this offer, Jazz users need to dial *660# and they will get 5GB for a whole week.

Here is How to Avail Jazz Weekly Social Bundle

Offered Incentives:

5GB to use Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO

How to Avail this offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *660#

Price:

This offer is available in just Rs. 60 incl. tax

Validity:

Jazz Weekly Social Offer is valid for just 7 days

Terms and Conditions: