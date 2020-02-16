Here is How to Avail Jazz Weekly Social Bundle
Jazz Weekly Social bundle lets you connect with your loved one for a whole week. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 5 GB of data to use for Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO. To subscribe to this offer, Jazz users need to dial *660# and they will get 5GB for a whole week.
Offered Incentives:
- 5GB to use Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO
How to Avail this offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *660#
Price:
- This offer is available in just Rs. 60 incl. tax
Validity:
- Jazz Weekly Social Offer is valid for just 7 days
Terms and Conditions:
- Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
- Data Incentives are only available to be consumed on Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- To check remaining MB and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you do not subscribe to any bundle, base rate will charge i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB