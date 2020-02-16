Here is How to Avail Jazz Weekly Social Bundle

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Feb 16, 2020
Less than a minute
Jazz Weekly Social Bundle

Jazz Weekly Social bundle lets you connect with your loved one for a whole week. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 5 GB of data to use for Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO. To subscribe to this offer, Jazz users need to dial *660# and they will get 5GB for a whole week.

Offered Incentives:

  • 5GB to use Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO

How to Avail this offer:

  • Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *660#

Price:

  • This offer is available in just Rs. 60 incl. tax

Validity:

  • Jazz Weekly Social Offer is valid for just 7 days

Terms and Conditions:

  • Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
  • Data Incentives are only available to be consumed on Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO
  • Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
  • To check remaining MB and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06
  • Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
  • If you do not subscribe to any bundle, base rate will charge i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.

