Here is How to Clean WhatsApp to Avoid Crashes

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, is one of the famous and most frequently used platforms. People love to use this app for sending text, audio, videos, and files. They also share stickers and emojis to espresso their feelings. Anyhow, users of Whatsapp sometimes complain that the app is crashing. This is because of the storage, the shared files contain. In this case, the platform itself provides options to speed up the cleaning of the application. In this article, I will tell you how to clean WhatsApp in an easy way to avoid crashes. Do follow the steps.

How to Clean WhatsApp On Android to Avoid Crashes:

Open Whatsapp and tap the three dots icon in the upper right corner;

Now select Settings;

Go to the Storage and Data option;

Now choose “Manage Storage”;

Here you will see three options, “Frequently forwarded” or “Larger than 5 MB” or select a specific conversation.

Select the option you want to choose and tap Erase.

How to Clean WhatsApp On iPhone:

Open the messenger and tap on Settings;

Now choose the “Storage and data” option;

Move to the Manage Storage menu”;

Now select any of the options, “Frequently forwarded” or “Larger than 5 MB” or select a specific conversation;

Now tap Erase.

You can simply clear the old chat to make the app work faster. Just select a chat you want to delete, go to the contact’s profile and select the “Clear Chat” option. By selecting the option, all the data from that conversation will be deleted.

