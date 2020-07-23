Today, I am going to write this post only for those who are still wandering and unable to find out how to enable dark mode for Google docs, sheets, and slides. We know, people love the dark theme, not because of its presumed battery-saving advantages but because they have the habit of reading in low-light, and in this condition, the dark mode is not putting any burden on their eyes.

Here is How to Enable Dark Mode for Google Docs, Sheets, & Slides

Both iOS and Android users are already using the dark theme on their phones and now Google has started rolling out feature its Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps on Android phones. So if you want to know how to set the dark modes within the app then have a trip of the post.

The below simple steps will guide you on how to set it for Docs, Sheets, or Slides on an Android phone:

Open your app and tap on the “hamburger” lines in the upper left corner.

Now tap on “Settings.”

At the top of the page, there is a link to the theme. Tap on “Choose a theme” and now select either “Dark,” “Light,” or “System default.”

In case you are using the dark mode but temporarily, you have to see your document in the light mode then you can do it from within the document:

You need to select the three dots in the upper right corner.

Now tap on “View in light theme.”

If you want to go back to the dark mode, follow the same directions, and you are done!

