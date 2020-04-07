Here is How to Get Unlimited Telenor Minutes

Telenor Pakistan has introduced an offer for its users to stay in touch with their loved ones. The offer lets you make unlimited in-net minutes. With this offer, you will get unlimited Telenor minutes from 12 am – 7 pm. Moreover, users need Rs. 55 to get this offer.

All Telenor users are eligible for this offer. Moreover, it is a weekly offer. It is a time-based offer. The free minutes are available between 12 am to 7 pm only.

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited on-net minutes from 12 am – 7 pm

How to avail the offer:

To avail this offer, you need to dial *978#

Price:

Users can get this offer in just Rs. 55

Validity:

The offer is valid for 7 days.

Terms and Conditions: