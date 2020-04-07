Here is How to Get Unlimited Telenor Minutes

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Apr 7, 2020
Telenor Pakistan has introduced an offer for its users to stay in touch with their loved ones. The offer lets you make unlimited in-net minutes. With this offer, you will get unlimited Telenor minutes from 12 am – 7 pm. Moreover, users need Rs. 55 to get this offer.

All Telenor users are eligible for this offer. Moreover, it is a weekly offer. It is a time-based offer. The free minutes are available between 12 am to 7 pm only.

Offered Incentives:

  • Unlimited on-net minutes from 12 am – 7 pm

How to avail the offer:

  • To avail this offer, you need to dial *978#

Price:

  • Users can get this offer in just Rs. 55

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for 7 days.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB.
  • Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
  • Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
  • Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.

