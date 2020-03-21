Here is How to Get Updates About COVID19 From WHO on WhatsApp

Along with the coronavirus outbreak, we are also getting the wrong information about the novel disease. World Health Organization (WHO) is also doing well in this regard. WHO and WhatsApp have collaborated to introduce a WhatsApp bot. The bot will give you much information about the coronavirus-related question. Here is How to Get Updates About COVID19 From WHO on WhatsApp.

First of all, add the bot to your contact list using the number +41 79 893 18 92

Start a chat by typing “join”.

Soon, you will get a simple menu and you can navigate by typing in the relevant number corresponding to the information you want to receive regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Use the number +41 79 893 18 92, to Get Updates About COVID19 From WHO on WhatsApp

Although, this is not a single way to get the information about coronavirus. You can also get information from WHO’s official website.

According to the latest report by WHO, the virus has spread in 177 countries affecting 234,073 people worldwide. Unfortunately, Pakistan is one of those countries, who are suffering from this disease.

Government of Pakistan is working to strengthen preparedness to identify, diagnose primary cases, effectively respond to minimize the impact of COVID-19 through surveillance strengthening, case management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and coordination.