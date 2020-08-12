Here is How to Make Conference Call on Jazz Postpaid
Jazz is Pakistan’s one of the leading telecom operators providing a number of packages to this Prepaid and Postpaid users. Jazz has offered a conference call feature to its users. Now make a conference call up to 4 numbers including on-net, off-net and international numbers. Each call log will be treated and charged as a new call according to the package plan. In case you have free minutes then they would be consumed first, followed by the balance on the primary account.
- To make a conference call to Jazz users, you need to call on 111
How to Un-subscribe the offer?
- If you want to un-subscribe the offer, you need to dial *188*1#
Subscription Fee:
- There is no subscription charges to avail this service.
Terms and Conditions:
- Conference call is available on all prepaid packages and postpaid numbers.
- Postpaid conference call service charges are Rs. 50/month
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting the SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
- In light of recent orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Sales Tax and Advance Income Tax are not being collected from Postpaid Consumers in Pakistan w.e.f. 16th Oct 2018. The tax amount mentioned in the bill (if any) is related to the amounts incurred upto 15th Oct 2018.
