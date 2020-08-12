Here is How to Make Conference Call on Jazz Postpaid

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Aug 12, 2020
Less than a minute
Jazz Conference Call

Jazz is Pakistan’s one of the leading telecom operators providing a number of packages to this Prepaid and Postpaid users. Jazz has offered a conference call feature to its users. Now make a conference call up to 4 numbers including on-net, off-net and international numbers. Each call log will be treated and charged as a new call according to the package plan. In case you have free minutes then they would be consumed first, followed by the balance on the primary account.

How to Make Conference Call on Jazz Postpaid

  • To make a conference call to Jazz users, you need to call on 111

How to Un-subscribe the offer?

  • If you want to un-subscribe the offer, you need to dial *188*1#

Subscription Fee:

  • There is no subscription charges to avail this service.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Conference call is available on all prepaid packages and postpaid numbers.
  • Postpaid conference call service charges are Rs. 50/month
  • Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting the SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
  • In light of recent orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Sales Tax and Advance Income Tax are not being collected from Postpaid Consumers in Pakistan w.e.f. 16th Oct 2018. The tax amount mentioned in the bill (if any) is related to the amounts incurred upto 15th Oct 2018.
  • For More Details Please Visit- Jazz

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker