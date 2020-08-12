Here is How to Make Conference Call on Jazz Postpaid

Jazz is Pakistan’s one of the leading telecom operators providing a number of packages to this Prepaid and Postpaid users. Jazz has offered a conference call feature to its users. Now make a conference call up to 4 numbers including on-net, off-net and international numbers. Each call log will be treated and charged as a new call according to the package plan. In case you have free minutes then they would be consumed first, followed by the balance on the primary account.

How to Make Conference Call on Jazz Postpaid

To make a conference call to Jazz users, you need to call on 111

How to Un-subscribe the offer?

If you want to un-subscribe the offer, you need to dial *188*1#

Subscription Fee:

There is no subscription charges to avail this service.

Terms and Conditions: