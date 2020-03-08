Zong Google Duo Offer gives you the convenience for a whole month to stay connected with your loved ones on Duo App. With this offer, users will get 2 GB that they can use to make Duo calls to their friends. Moreover, this offer is available in just Rs. 10. The best part is that all prepaid and postpaid users can avail this offer.

Here is How to Subscribe to Zong Google Duo Offer

Offered Incentives:

2GB for Duo app only

How to Avail Google Duo Offer?

Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *386#

Eligibility:

All prepaid and postpaid customers can avail this offer

Validity:

The offer is valid for 30 days.

Price:

Zong users can avail this offer in just Rs. 10 + tax

Terms and Conditions: