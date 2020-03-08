Here is How to Subscribe to Zong Google Duo Offer
Zong Google Duo Offer gives you the convenience for a whole month to stay connected with your loved ones on Duo App. With this offer, users will get 2 GB that they can use to make Duo calls to their friends. Moreover, this offer is available in just Rs. 10. The best part is that all prepaid and postpaid users can avail this offer.
Here is How to Subscribe to Zong Google Duo Offer
Offered Incentives:
- 2GB for Duo app only
How to Avail Google Duo Offer?
- Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *386#
Eligibility:
- All prepaid and postpaid customers can avail this offer
Validity:
- The offer is valid for 30 days.
Price:
- Zong users can avail this offer in just Rs. 10 + tax
Terms and Conditions:
- The bundle will co-exist with all bundles
- The bundle is monthly auto-recursive
- Multiple re-subscription will not be allowed, the customer has to unsubscribe to the bundle to subscribe again
- In case multiple data resources are subscribed, DUO bundle resources to be consumed before shifting consumption to other free resources.
- After consumption of DUO bundle resources, customers will be charged OOB rate of PKR 1+Tax/MB for DUO usage.
- If a customer has activated any other data bundle along with Google duo bundle, then the customer needs to maintain the balance of Re. 1 OR Free data resources of other data bundles in order to use Google duo bundle.
- If only Google duo bundle is activated on a number, then the customer needs to maintain a balance of Rs. 4 in order to use the Google duo bundle.