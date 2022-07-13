Here Is The Trick To Get More iCloud Storage For Free

If you are an iPhone user, then you must be aware that iCloud’s free tier is limited to 5GB of storage. It is not enough when you have tons of photos, videos, and other data to shift on it. Isn’t it? Don’t Worry! Today, I am going to tell you a trick with the help of which you can get iCloud storage for free. The point worth mentioning here is that you need to transfer your data from one iPhone to other. This is because Apple has updated the way to transfer your stuff from one iPhone to another in iOS 15.

Here Is How You Can Get More iCloud Storage

The new temporary solution gives you more iCloud space without costing you any extra money. Isn’t it amazing? If you have recently bought a new iPhone or Apple’s older phones, you’ll need to move all of your messages, photos, videos, and music to your new phone. While doing so, you can get free storage. Let’s see how it works:

First of all, upgrade your old iPhone to iOS 15 . It will work on the iPhone 6S or the newer versions. It can take a while to download and install, maybe about 20 minutes depending on the speed of your Wi-Fi network.

. It will work on the iPhone 6S or the newer versions. It can take a while to download and install, maybe about 20 minutes depending on the speed of your Wi-Fi network. When the update is complete tap Settings.

Go to General

Tap the new option: Transfer or Reset iPhone

Under the New iPhone section, tap Get Started.

A pop-up window called Extra iCloud to Move Apps and Data will appear.

Hit the Continue button.

Tap Turn On Backup to Transfer.

After that, Move Data for All Your Apps screen will appear.

Tap the Move All App Data with the iCloud button.

Hit the blue Done button.

After following all these steps, your old iPhone will start backing up to iCloud. When you will look on the main page in Settings, you’ll see a new section that says, “iCloud Backup in Progress.” Once the backup process is complete, that new section in Settings will read, “Ready for your new iPhone.” Here you go. In this way, you can use iOS 15 to borrow some iCloud storage for free to back up your old iPhone. You will not have to pay Apple a couple of bucks a month for more storage.

