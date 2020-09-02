Here is the World’s First Phone with Under-Display Camera

When all big companies are working to launch the phone with an under-display camera, ZTE took the lead by introducing Axon 20 5G. It is the first commercially-ready smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone comes with a special film coating on the screen layers which is highly transmissive and transparent. Hence solving the dull light problem while taking pictures. The phone has 32MP selfie camera with its own light perception sensor which regulates the amount of light needed for each scenario.

Furthermore, Axon 20 has 6.92-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The aspect ratio of the phone is 20.5:9. Just like its cameras, Axon 20 5G has an in-display fingerprint reader as well.

If we talk about its other cameras, it has four cameras at the back. The phone has a 64MP primary shooter along with an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP units for depth data and macro shots.

Additionally, Axon 20 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. It has two memory options – 6GB or 8GB RAM. The storage options are 128/256GB. Moreover, the phone has a 4,220 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Also, the phone runs ZTE’s Mifavor 10.5 on top of Android 10.

Furthermore, the phone is available in black, white, purple and orange colours. The pricing details of the phone are;

6/128GB trim goes $322

8/128GB model for $366

8/256GB version for $410

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any information regarding international availability.