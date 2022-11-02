Here Is What You Need To Know About Latest Fortnite Star Wars Characters
The interesting piece of news for the gamers is that Epic Games’ Star Wars collaborations didn’t end with Darth Vader. According to the latest reports, the gaming giant has added Luke, Leia, and Han skins to Fortnite as part of “Skywalker Week”. It means that three new Star Wars Characters have made their way to Fortnite recently. The skins come with completely appropriate accessories such as Luke’s Landspeeder glider and Leia’s R2-D2 back bling. In addition to all this, Lightsabers are also back if you want to open Imperial Chests or defeat Darth Vader. Fans of wildly inaccurate soldiers can pick up Stormtrooper blasters as well.
Luke, Leia, and Han Are the Latest Fortnite Star Wars characters
All skins of the Fortnite Star Wars characters and their accessories are available through the Fortnite Item Shop. Furthermore, reports claim that Skywalker Week will revive the pulse rifle and “Junk Rifts” that can drop the Landspeeder. The all-new event runs until November 8th at 9 AM Eastern and offers special quests to boost your XP.
No doubt, it isn’t the first such team-up. Epic held a Fortnite Star Wars event back in December 2019 in order to mark the premiere of The Rise of Skywalker. Moreover, it introduced both Darth Vader and a young Obi-Wan this spring. It seems to be the largest nod yet to the original movie trilogy in the battle royale brawler and it may try to reel you in if you’re uninterested in Marvel heroes and game character crossovers.
I have a very good piece of information for Marvel fans as well. Recently, Electronic Arts revealed that it has struck a deal with Marvel in order to develop a trio of games based on the Disney-owned superhero company’s characters. Among them, the first is the Iron Man game that was announced in September. So, brace yourselves as new Games based on Marvel characters are on their way. If you want to know more about it, head to the link down below:
