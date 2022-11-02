Here Is What You Need To Know About Latest Fortnite Star Wars Characters

The interesting piece of news for the gamers is that Epic Games’ Star Wars collaborations didn’t end with Darth Vader. According to the latest reports, the gaming giant has added Luke, Leia, and Han skins to Fortnite as part of “Skywalker Week”. It means that three new Star Wars Characters have made their way to Fortnite recently. The skins come with completely appropriate accessories such as Luke’s Landspeeder glider and Leia’s R2-D2 back bling. In addition to all this, Lightsabers are also back if you want to open Imperial Chests or defeat Darth Vader. Fans of wildly inaccurate soldiers can pick up Stormtrooper blasters as well.

Luke, Leia, and Han Are the Latest Fortnite Star Wars characters

All skins of the Fortnite Star Wars characters and their accessories are available through the Fortnite Item Shop. Furthermore, reports claim that Skywalker Week will revive the pulse rifle and “Junk Rifts” that can drop the Landspeeder. The all-new event runs until November 8th at 9 AM Eastern and offers special quests to boost your XP.