Netflix titles which are leaving in December 2021

Netflix has rung the final bell for all of the Netflix titles that will be leaving the streaming platform in December. It’s also a good moment to appreciate the gems you may have overlooked throughout the months.

The Guest is one of those hidden gems, and it will be off from the app on December 4th. Other titles include the horror movie It Comes at Night (which ends on December 8), the Oscar-winning film The Theory of Everything (which ends on December 15), and seasons 1-4 of the AMC drama Halt and Catch Fire (leaving Dec. 13).

Other Titles include:

Titles leaving in November

3 Days to Kill

A Knight’s Tale

American Outlaws

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Letters to Juliet

Netflix Titles leaving in December

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2

Before I Fall

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

December Releases

Netflix has a lot of amazing content planned for the month of December. Don’t Look Up and The Power of the Dog, as well as new seasons of hit programs, The Witcher, Emily in Paris, Money Heist, and Cobra Kai, are slated to arrive on the service. It’s a huge month for new Netflix additions, but there’s a flip side to that coin. When Netflix announced the titles that will be added in December, it also disclosed the lineup of movies and shows that would be departing the service over the course of the month.