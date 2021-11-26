Netflix titles which are leaving in December 2021
Netflix has rung the final bell for all of the Netflix titles that will be leaving the streaming platform in December. It’s also a good moment to appreciate the gems you may have overlooked throughout the months.
The Guest is one of those hidden gems, and it will be off from the app on December 4th. Other titles include the horror movie It Comes at Night (which ends on December 8), the Oscar-winning film The Theory of Everything (which ends on December 15), and seasons 1-4 of the AMC drama Halt and Catch Fire (leaving Dec. 13).
Other Titles include:
Titles leaving in November
3 Days to Kill
A Knight’s Tale
American Outlaws
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Battlefield Earth
Chef
Clear and Present Danger
Freedom Writers
Glee: Seasons 1-6
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Letters to Juliet
Netflix Titles leaving in December
The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2
Before I Fall
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2
Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac
December Releases
Netflix has a lot of amazing content planned for the month of December. Don’t Look Up and The Power of the Dog, as well as new seasons of hit programs, The Witcher, Emily in Paris, Money Heist, and Cobra Kai, are slated to arrive on the service. It’s a huge month for new Netflix additions, but there’s a flip side to that coin. When Netflix announced the titles that will be added in December, it also disclosed the lineup of movies and shows that would be departing the service over the course of the month.