Here’s A New Siri Voice Command You Need to Know

We all know that iPhone’s Siri is a very handy feature for all users. You can simply use your voice to do so much on your iPhones. Isn’t it? All thanks go to Siri. From basic things like sending a text message and getting directions to more complicated ones like using your voice to pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theater, Siri is always your best helper. No doubt, no hands are needed for many such activities due to Siri. The silicon giant, Apple has always been adding new commands to Siri. However, there’s one particular addition that came with the recent release of iOS 16, which I’m most excited about. Do you wanna know about it?

Now You Can Restart Your iPhones Using New Siri Voice Command

The good piece of information is that you can finally use your voice to restart your iPhone now. The fact is that whenever we notice a software issue in our iPhones, like apps automatically force-closing, a laggy operating system, or unresponsive behavior, we usually reboot our devices in order to hopefully fix these bugs. However, the only way to restart iPhone was by either turning the phone off and on or force-restarting it. Obviously, these options require the use of hands and taking several steps. It’s now much easier thanks to iOS 16. If you’re having any issues and need to reboot your iPhone, you can do it with just your voice. Here’s how to Restart your iPhone using this simple voice command:

If you have the “Hey Siri” feature enabled, which obviously constantly listens for the two-letter command, you can just say the following commands to restart your iPhone:

First, say “Hey Siri” to activate Siri.

to activate Siri. After that, say “Restart iPhone.”

lastly, say “Yes” when Siri prompts you to confirm.

After these three simple commands, your iPhone will restart. However, you’ll need to enter your passcode in order to unlock your screen. You can also use this new Siri feature on the iPad, however, you’ll need to be running at least iPadOS 16.1.

On the contrary, if you don’t have “Hey Siri” enabled, you can do that by going to Settings > Siri & Search and toggling on Listen for “Hey Siri.” If you don’t want your iPhone listening to this command all the time, you can just activate Siri by holding down on the side button for a second also. No doubt, it defeats the whole hands-free aspect of restarting your iPhone though.

