Here’s Everything We Expect To See At WWDC 2023

Apple’s highly anticipated WWDC 2023 is less than a week away. The big developer-focused event is set to kick off on Monday, June 5, and will run until June 9. The opening keynote speech is set for 1 p.m. ET on June 5. Let’s dig into what we expect to see at the biggest Apple event.

What do we expect From WWDC 2023?

Apple headset

Apple headset running on a new “XROS” is one of the highly anticipated upcoming Apple products. The device is expected to utilize mixed reality. It is tipped to include eye and hand tracking, and high-resolution displays. It will come with a potential $3,000 price tag. Apple is also planning to incorporate sports, gaming, workouts, and iPad apps into the headset to boast what the new platform can do. Let’s wait and watch if that’s enough to exhilarate consumers and convince them to buy it.

MacBook Air 15

The MacBook Air has been one of Apple’s popular laptops. This year, Apple is tipped to launch a larger, 15-inch M2-powered Macbook. We still don’t know how much Apple might charge for the new Air. Will it fit into the company’s existing MacBook lineup? Some questions still need to be answered. The 2020 M1-powered 13.3-inch MacBook Air Price was $999, while the updated M2-powered 2022 13.6-inch MacBook Air Price starts at $1,199. What do you think about the 15-inch Air Price?

Apple M-Series Mac Pro

The point worth mentioning here is that Apple last updated the Mac Pro at WWDC in 2019. Some teasers have confirmed that the platform is working on a new one powered by its Apple Silicon chips. However, the fact is that the company has been quiet about the super powerful computer. So, we will have to wait and see.

New software: iOS 17, WatchOS 10 & more

We can also expect the silicon giant to detail the latest updates coming this year to its iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, and TVOS platforms. Among the bigger iOS changes, the company is tipped to finally add support for installing apps not downloaded from the App Store. The company has long resisted opening up its mobile software to allow for sideloading, however, new European regulations probably forced its hand. A new mental health app, as well as widgets, are also expected to return to the Apple Watch.

