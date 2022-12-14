Here’s Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Present Guide
All the game fans know that finally, the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 has arrived. It means now you can explore a new Winterfest Lodge together with 14 days of challenges, rewards, and good cheer. The exciting part is that Christmas trees will now dot the land, Christmas skins will dot the Item Shop, and you can even get three free skins, a bunch of emotes, a pickaxe, some lobby tracks, a Back Bling, and much more. So are you ready?
In order to get to these presents, follow the steps written down below:
- simply click the snowflake at the top of the screen in the lobby to select Battle Pass and other options
- It will take you to another menu screen to select the Cozy Lodge
- It will bring you to a room. Be sure to check for pizza slices which will grant you 10,000 XP each time
- Resting by the fire will also grant random XP each day
- If you interact with the yellow gamepad nobody’s using you will drive a little motorcycle around the floor of the room
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Present Guide
Here’s the full list of free rewards available to everybody during the Winterfest Event:
- Sled Ready Guff Skin
- Arctic Adeline Skin
- Rip & Tear Lobby Track
- Fractured Melody Lobby Track
- When The Wind Blows Lobby Track
- Fa-la-la-Llama Back Bling
- Wintry Whirligig Glider
- Har-Har-Har! Glider
- Ribbon Trail Contrail
- Sledgecracker Pickaxe
- Gringle Gift Wrap
- Slushy Sneak Wrap
- Lil’ Prancer Emote
- Boom Bauble Emoticon
- Season’s Guffings Spray
These are a total of 14 presents as one includes two Lobby Tracks, with the 14th being the Sled Ready Guff In addition to that, there is also a free Gringle Guff skin in the Item Shop right now that everyone can claim on top of all these other Christmas gifts.
