Here’s Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Present Guide

All the game fans know that finally, the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 has arrived. It means now you can explore a new Winterfest Lodge together with 14 days of challenges, rewards, and good cheer. The exciting part is that Christmas trees will now dot the land, Christmas skins will dot the Item Shop, and you can even get three free skins, a bunch of emotes, a pickaxe, some lobby tracks, a Back Bling, and much more. So are you ready?

In order to get to these presents, follow the steps written down below:

simply click the snowflake at the top of the screen in the lobby to select Battle Pass and other options

It will take you to another menu screen to select the Cozy Lodge

It will bring you to a room. Be sure to check for pizza slices which will grant you 10,000 XP each time

Resting by the fire will also grant random XP each day

If you interact with the yellow gamepad nobody’s using you will drive a little motorcycle around the floor of the room