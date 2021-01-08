Here’s Galaxy Note 21 first unofficial look leaked

Samsung’s flagship smartphones for 2020 were among the strongest Android smartphones, and we’re looking forward to the future Galaxy Note 20 series. According to sources, the company will be launching its future flagship Galaxy Note 21 later this year.

The style of Galaxy Note 21 isn’t that surprising, mixing the boxy look of the Galaxy Note series well equipped with some of the innovative features of the Galaxy S21 series. The render has a wrap-around main camera and an ultra-thin blade bezel that maximises frame size.

The camera bump is still big, much like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and comes carrying four lenses (with a laser autofocus) and a hole-in selfie camera. It’s not sure what kind of camera specs will Galaxy Note 21 get, but if previous Galaxy flagships are anything like then this future device is bound to have a high-resolution main camera with the technology of optical zoom.

More News about Galaxy Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch Date

Samsung has unexpectedly announced that the Galaxy S21 series will be launched on 14 January and its global retail supply is projected to be around January 22, 2021.

Samsung launched pre-order registration for the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S. weeks ahead of the actual release. If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra, you can now register for a pre-order update on the Samsung Shop app.