Here’s how clean energy charging works on iPhone

iPhone users can reduce their carbon footprint by using the Clean Energy Charging feature in iOS 16.1. For individuals looking for a more environmentally friendly charging solution, clean charging selectively charges when reduced carbon emission electricity is available.

When Clean Energy Charging is enabled and your iPhone is connected to a charger, your phone predicts the carbon emissions in your local energy system and utilises that information to charge your phone when cleaner energy is being produced. Only accessible in the United States, this form of charging is activated by default when you set up your iPhone or after updating to iOS 16.1.

It is turned on by default, thus in order to turn it off, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging. When turned on, Clean Energy Charging enables the iPhone to forecast the carbon emissions in the local energy grid and use that information to charge the device when cleaner energy is being produced.

Last but not least, you can manually override this type of Charging from your iPhone’s lock screen if you enable it but later decide not to use it. You’ll receive a notification when Clean Charging stops charging on your lock screen. To override, long press on this notification and select “Charge Now.”