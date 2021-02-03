Here’s how Instagram deleted posts can be recovered

Instagram is making it possible for deleted posts to be brought back. In the application, the organization shows a “as of late deleted” highlight that will allow you to review and re-establish the Instagram deleted posts, including photos, videos, reels, IGTV recordings, and stories. Instagram positions this feature to prevent hacks.

Apple users will be familiar with the new functionality for Instagram, as it provides the same 30-day window to retain recently removed posts as the Photos iOS app. It will be useful for accidents and also helpful for those whose accounts had been hacked. Just before you fully delete material, you will need to confirm your identity via text/email.

How to recover your Instagram Deleted Posts

On Instagram, in the bottom-right corner, select the profile button

In the top-right corner, tap the three-line icon

Choose ‘settings’

Tap Deleted Recently (rolling out now, check back soon if not available)Pick a post/video/story

Tap Reset

Stories which have not run their 24-hour course are the only exception and have made it to the archive. They will only get 24 hours in the recently removed folder until these stories are deleted.

This new feature has already been coming for a long time. For years, Instagram users have beengripped by losing their Instagram deleted posts, coming up with all sorts of insufficient solutions that claimed to fix the issue. As there was no way to reverse the damage, the inability to recover content also made hacking instances extremely disturbing.