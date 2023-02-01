Advertisement

Last year, Netflix announced that it is working on a feature to prevent users from sharing their account passwords with others. The company also implemented the change in some countries. Netflix claims that users sharing their Netflix accounts drops its revenue. Now Netflix has detailed how exactly it will prevent users from sharing their account passwords with others.

Here’s How Netflix will Prevent Users from Sharing Their Account Passwords with Others

In a new FAQ section on its website, Netflix clarifies that people living in another house “will need to use their own account” in order to access the streaming platform. According to the webpage, devices detected in other locations “may be blocked from watching Netflix.”

For that purpose, Netflix will use information such as IP address, device IDs, and account activity to determine if a device logged into your account is connected to your primary location.

If a new device logged into the account is in a different location, Netflix will require a temporary code that allows logging into that location for seven consecutive days. The company explains that those travelling with their primary device will have no problems using Netflix in other locations. But to ensure uninterrupted access to Netflix, you’ll need to connect to Wi-Fi from your primary location at least once every 31 days.

To ensure uninterrupted access to Netflix, you need to connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location. Then open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days. This creates a trusted device so you can watch Netflix, even when you’re away from your primary location.

If you are away from your primary location for an extended period of time, your device may be blocked from watching Netflix. You can request a temporary access code to continue watching.

Another measure to combat account password sharing, Netflix introduced “Profile Transfer.” This feature helps users migrate their personal Netflix profile from someone else’s account to a new one. In simple words, a user can create a new Netflix account and migrate all their history, suggestions, and settings.

