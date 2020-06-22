Here’s how Pinterest Rival Google Keen Works?

Google has launched some great apps, and some are inspired by some giant running apps. The company keeps on launching apps taking ideas from other apps but making their platform even better than the one from which the idea is taken from. The search engine giant quietly launched Google Keen- an app like Pinterest.

The keen app is available on the web and Android. This app can be used to share pictures of anything with other people, be it memories, passions, or any of your interests. For instance, if you like cooking, one can make a cooking theme board which is called Keen. Google will auto-populate your content with the same kind of interest.

This app works through Google’s AI and search engine technology. When a user makes keen of his choice, the platform asks him to give some search prompts so that other people can use them to find this content. However, the company also generates prompts automatically, helping people with relevant prompts that will better work for them.

One can also inform other people, including your own friends, who will help you build the best keen ever. It is one of the useful apps to share your talent with others. However, Google should introduce some unique features to it in order to force people to switch to Keen, leaving Pinterest behind. Right now, the company has not announced any feature that is different from Pinterest except for AI configuration.

