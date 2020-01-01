Here’s How Telecom Operators in Pakistan Wished New Year 2020 to Their Users

We have a kick start a new journey with the beginning of the new year. Near Years are always welcomed energetically with new hopes, desires and dreams. Since it is considered one of the happiest occasions, many businesses remain on the top when it comes to wishing new year to their customers. For instance, take the example of Google who wished New Year 2020 with an amazing Doodle. Other social media platforms, like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram also wished their users wholeheartedly. The Telecom Operators in Pakistan have also joined the race, wishing new year in the most unique way.

Here’s How Telecom Operators in Pakistan Wished New Year 2020

However, this blog mainly focuses on the New year greeting by Pakistani Telecom Operators and at the end, we will assess that who has won the race. As everyone know that there are four telecom operators currently operational in the country including Jazz, Ufone, Zong and Telenor. So when the clock stuck 12 at mid-night, these operators were all set to wish their customers with images and videos. While other people were enjoying fireworks at their vicinity, here’s how these MVNOs made their appearance in the new year 2020.

Jazz:

Thought Jazz always have something unique for its users, this time the company decided to keep the celebrations normal. The overall theme depicts happiness as they welcome 2020 with a snowman depicting cold weather.

Here’s how Jazz wished New Year:

Telenor:

Telenor decided to wish new year to the customers by reminding them of the achievements that Pakistan was able to accomplish in the year 2019. The overall idea behind this new year video was great.

Ufone:

Ufone has the best advertising team when it comes to creating video adverts. Ufone decided to set goals for the next year while at the same time revealing how the telecom operator has helped people to stay connected. This is the best advert, I would say, and the best way of wishing a new year.

Zong:

Zong was more inclined towards calling themselves leaders of last year and foreseeing themselves leaders for the future as well. The overall scenario of New Year wish was lost somewhere. It would be great if telecom operator would have come up with a better idea rather than this.

Verdict :

All the operators have put some great efforts in producing new year wishes however Ufone has taken the lead when it comes to the best new year wish. The video was not only thought-provoking but also have depicted the brand in the best possible way.

Also Read: Now Get Amazing Discount on Ufone Postpay Prime Packages