Here’s How to Add Facebook Profile Links on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users add their Facebook profile links directly to their WhatsApp profiles. This feature is currently under development and was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.26.12, available on the Google Play Store.

A few weeks ago, WhatsApp rolled out support for linking verified Instagram profiles. That option allows a verified Instagram icon and handle to appear on a user’s WhatsApp profile, making it easier to confirm authenticity and avoid impersonation. Now, WhatsApp is expanding this idea to Facebook.

With the new update, users will soon be able to link their Facebook accounts. Once linked, a small Facebook icon will appear alongside the profile link on their WhatsApp profile. This will give contacts quick access to a user’s Facebook account while also adding credibility.

Just like Instagram linking, adding a Facebook account will be optional. Users who do not want to display their Facebook profile can simply skip the feature. For those who choose to link it, there will also be an option to verify their account through the Accounts Center. Verified accounts will show an official Facebook icon, while unverified links will only display a generic link and the full URL.

Importantly, verification is not mandatory. Even if a user prefers not to verify their Facebook link, they can still display it. Also, WhatsApp accounts themselves do not need to be connected to the Accounts Center to enable this option. This gives users full control over how they want their profiles to appear.

The move highlights WhatsApp’s broader plan to support more social media integrations in the future. By linking accounts like Instagram and Facebook, the platform aims to make user profiles more transparent, authentic, and trustworthy. It also opens the door for linking other platforms down the line, making WhatsApp a hub for verified social identity.

The feature is still in development and not yet available to all users. WhatsApp is expected to release it in a future update. More details will be shared once the rollout begins.