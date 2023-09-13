Here’s How To Check If Internet Provider Is Limiting Your Bandwidth to Slow Down Your Wi-Fi

A reliable internet connection is quite essential in this digital era. Whether it is work or anything else, all we need is a good internet connection. Sometimes internet service providers (ISPs) engage in approaches that can leave you frustrated if they are intentionally slowing down your Wi-Fi. Isn’t it? This phenomenon is called bandwidth throttling. If you are facing slow wifi issues, then don’t worry at all. In this blog, I will jot down some telltale signs that may indicate your internet provider is limiting your bandwidth to slow down your Wi-Fi.

How To Troubleshoot Slow Wifi Issues?

Inconsistent Speeds: One of the most evident signs of bandwidth throttling is irregular internet speeds. If you notice that your internet connection is quite fast during off-peak hours but becomes extremely slow during peak usage times, it could be a red flag. ISPs usually throttle bandwidth during peak hours in order to tackle network congestion. Streaming Issues: If you notice buffering issues while streaming high-definition videos or have a problem with online gaming, it may be a sign of throttling. Speed Tests Show Disparities: Try to do regular speed tests using reputable online tools like Ookla’s Speedtest or Fast.com. If the results always show speeds quite lower than what you’re paying for, it could be a sign of throttling. VPN Tests: A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is the best way to tackle this problem. It helps bypass some forms of throttling by encrypting your internet traffic. If you notice a substantial improvement in your connection speed while using a VPN, it implies that your ISP is indeed throttling your bandwidth for particular activities. Check Your Internet Plan: Check your Internet plan and its terms of service as well. Some ISPs throttle bandwidth after reaching a certain data usage threshold. Customer Complaints: Check out the online forums and social media groups to see if other users in your area are experiencing identical issues with the same ISP. Regular complaints can be a strong indicator of throttling. Contact Your ISP: If you doubt your ISP is limiting your bandwidth unfairly, try to reach out to their customer support and inquire politely.

I hope these above-mentioned signs and monitoring your connection will help you identify whether your ISP is intentionally slowing down your Wi-Fi or not.