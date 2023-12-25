Here’s How To Get Rid Of Spam Emails?

The two most effective things are to block senders and report spam when they show up in your inbox. For instance, you can use the block feature in Gmail to stop receiving unwanted emails in your inbox from specific senders. Once blocked in Gmail, all the emails from blocked senders will be directed to your Spam folder. Here’s how to use the Gmail Report Spam feature:

Head to your desktop web browser

Go to Gmail

Register/ Log into your account

Select the emails you want to report as spam by marking their respective checkboxes.

Select the Report Spam icon.

How To Use Gmail Filters To Stop Spam

Navigate to the search box at the top of your screen

Select the Show Search Options icon

A form will pop up. Fill in the search criteria that your shunned messages should meet before being filtered out

Once you fill out the form, Create a filter

Select all the steps you want the filter to take once a message that fits your criteria has been noticed.

Note: If you don’t ever want to see these unwanted emails again, you can also select the Delete it option.

How to Stop Spam Emails By Blocking & Reporting Spam in Outlook

Open up your desktop web browser

Navigate to Outlook on the web

Log in to your account

Select the checkbox next to the email you want to report as spam

There will be a red icon corresponding to a shield with an exclamation point in the middle of it on the toolbar above your inbox. Choose the Down arrow to the right of that icon

Select Report Junk. It will immediately send your email to the Junk Email folder and will remove it from your main inbox.

Alternative Ways