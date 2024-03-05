Here’s How To Limit Calls On X & Hide Your IP Address

X/Twitter recently made audio and video calling capabilities available to all users. Now all accounts together with the paid ones can enjoy this feature. However, the all-new X feature has raised a privacy issue. Anyone following you on X/Twitter can call and see your Internet Protocol address by default. An exposed IP address makes you more vulnerable to dangers from spam to ID theft to disclosing your location. The new feature poses the most serious risk to people like human rights activists who create online accounts under pseudonyms to evade persecution. Anyhow, don’t worry at all! In this blog, I’ll jot down how to avoid random calls from people you may not know or hide your IP address from the X community. Let’s get started!

How to Limit Calls On X & Hide Your IP Address

Head to the X app on your phone.

Click on your profile picture in the upper-left corner

Navigate to “Settings and Support”

Tap “Settings and privacy”

Click the “Privacy and safety” menu and then scroll to the “Direct messages” subcategory.

Scroll down and toggle on the “Enhanced call privacy” option if you want to use X’s new audio and video call functions but limit the exposure of your IP address. It’s toggled off by default.

Note: This setting will help you bypass revealing your IP address to your contact during a call.

If you want to limit calls on Twitter, head to the “Direct messages” menu

Toggle off the “Enable audio and video calling” option to prevent anyone on X from calling you.

It is pertinent to mention here that limiting IP address visibility and turning off the calls completely is only available in the settings if you are using the mobile app version of X. There is no option to turn off the feature using the web version of X. The platform is expected to roll out these settings to a larger group in the coming future.