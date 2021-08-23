Here’s How to Pre-Book Techno Phantom X in Pakistan

Techno announced the launch of its semi flagship device, Phantom X in Pakistan. The premium device is borderless and is packed with some great features. Since the device is launched, one can Pre-Book Techno Phantom X in Pakistan. However, before going into details, let’s see the specification and features of the Phantom X. The device has a giant 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED Borderless Screen and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

Pre-Book Techno Phantom X in Pakistan

Furthermore, as far as storage is concerned, it has 8+256GB storage. It has a 4700mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. The best thing about the device is the in-display fingerprint sensor. As far as the camera is concerned, the front camera has two lenses: a 48MP main lens and an 8MP wide-angle lens. The Rear Camera comes with a triple camera setup where the main lens is the 50MP Ultra-Clear lens, along with 13MP wide-angle lens and the 8MP macro lens.

Currently, the device is not available on the official website of Techno Mobile Pakistan. However, the company’s official press release announced that people can prebook phantom X in Pakistan through Saamaan.pk.

All the customers who pre-book the phone will get free Gimbal with it. The device is priced at PKR 69,999.

How to Preorder phantom X through Saamaan. pk:

In the search tab, write Techno Phantom X

You will get two devices. Click on Techno Phantom X (Preorder only)

You will get a confirmatory page. Click on ‘buy it now’

Fill in your shipping information and mode of payment

Checkout by clicking on ‘Continue to shipping’

Wait for the device

If you are looking for premium features at less price, this device is for you. Also, when you recieve the device, don’t forget to share your experiences.

Also Read: TECNO launches its most anticipated Phantom X in Pakistan