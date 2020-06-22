Here’s How to Recharge Online with Jazz Website?

Jazz, one of the best operators in Pakistan facilitates users to recharge online through its website. During these days of the pandemic, when people are avoiding going out, recharging through online platforms is one of the best offers introduced for customers. The company shares three steps, through which one can conveniently top up the mobile balance. Here’s how users can Recharge Online with the Jazz Website.

Steps to Recharge Online through Jazz Website:

Open Jazz Website or click on this link

Once you are directed towards the recharge portal, you need to enter your mobile number

Select the top-up amount or enter the customized amount

Now select your payment method. You can either make payment through JazzCash or debit/credit card

Now open your mobile and enter the mobile pin prompt that you have entered

Yes, you are done.

This is a great offer however right now it is only eligible for Jazz Prepaid users and postpaid users will have to wait longer.

Terms and Conditions:

Using a SIM which is not in your name or allowing others to use your SIM is a crime – PTA

Dial 420 to block unsolicited calls/messages (charges applicable)

Unsolicited marketing communication can be blocked using the “Do Not Call Register” service by texting “ON” or “SUB” to 3627. It is free of cost service provided to Jazz customers.

Details of applicable Taxes/charges on usage and recharge in Pakistan and AJK are given below

The advance income tax rate is @12.5% on each recharge

Rate of sales tax in Federal Territory of Islamabad is 17%

Rate of sales tax in the rest of Pakistan and AJK is 19.5%

GB is exempted from taxes

