WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let you to reserve your preferred username before the full rollout of its upcoming username system on iOS. This feature was first spotted in the Android beta version 2.25.29.14, and now it appears that WhatsApp plans to bring the same option to iOS.

The goal of this feature is to let users secure their favourite usernames early. It will ensure that once the username system officially launches, users who reserved names in advance will already have ownership of them. This will help prevent conflicts and reduce the rush for popular usernames when the system goes live.

Here’s How to Reserve Your WhatsApp Username Early on iOS

When the feature launches, iOS users will be able to reserve a username during a special early-access period. During this time, people can pick and secure usernames that meet WhatsApp’s guidelines. Once a username is reserved, it will be linked to the user’s account and protected from being taken by others.

The process will make it easier for users to get unique and personalized identifiers while keeping the system fair and organized. This feature will likely be available in the beta version before reaching the public app.

Rules for Choosing a Username

WhatsApp has set clear rules for creating and reserving usernames. They must contain at least one letter and can only include lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), underscores, and periods.

Usernames cannot begin or end with a period, and consecutive periods are not allowed. They also cannot start with “www.” or end with domains like “.com” or “.net.”

Usernames must be between 3 and 30 characters long, though in some cases, up to 35 characters may be allowed. Each username must be unique across WhatsApp, meaning no two users can have the same one.

Security Options

WhatsApp is also developing an extra layer of privacy called the username key. This optional security feature adds a unique code that others must know before they can contact you. So, even if someone knows your username, they won’t be able to message you unless they also have your key.

This feature helps balance discoverability and privacy. Users who want to be easily found can choose familiar usernames, while those who prefer privacy can select less obvious ones.

Why It Matters

The username reservation feature ensures a fair system where everyone gets a chance to claim their preferred name. Without this early-access process, popular usernames might be taken by users who get updates sooner.

By letting users reserve names ahead of time, WhatsApp avoids such issues and ensures a smoother launch. It also prevents users from losing the usernames they want simply because they were late to the rollout.

Behind the Slow Development

The idea of WhatsApp usernames isn’t new. It was first spotted in May 2023 during the Android beta 2.23.11.15 update. WhatsApp has since been carefully working to shift from using phone numbers to usernames as a new type of identifier.

This change requires major updates to how WhatsApp handles messages, calls, and account management — especially to keep phone numbers hidden for privacy. The company has been slowly updating its systems to make sure everything works smoothly once usernames launch globally.

Release Timeline

There’s no confirmed release date for iOS yet, but the feature is already being tested in the latest iOS beta (version 25.30.10.70) through TestFlight. It’s expected to arrive before the full username system rolls out to all users.

WhatsApp is likely to expand access gradually to ensure the process runs smoothly. More details will be available once the feature reaches future beta versions.

With username reservations, WhatsApp is taking another big step toward offering users a more private, secure, and personalized messaging experience.