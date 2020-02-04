Here’s how to see Beautiful Stars on your Mobile with Google Earth App

Do you love to see stars and the universe beneath? If yes, here’s a news for you. Google Earth App for mobile will now let users enjoy a wider view of the stars in the universe. For a long time, this feature was available for Web and Earth pro version of the app. However, the company had assured that soon it will also be able to reach us on smartphones and tablets.

Now View Beautiful Stars on your Mobile with Google Earth App

Before the Google Earth added stars imagery to the app, the sky shown around the globe was plain black which looked quite unrealistic. Now smartphone has become more powerful and more people are using them, company is trying to improve the quality of their services, expanding it to more devices in future.

How This Feature Works?

Go to app store on Apple Device or if you have Android device, go to Google Play Store.

Update Google Earth to the Latest version of the app.

When you are done, open the app

You will see the beautiful view of the stars as you zoom out

You can also rotate to see the beautiful image from the Milkyway Galaxy

While telling about this Google said:

“Realism is important to us—we want people using Google Earth to see our planet in context with our place in the universe.”

Also Read: Google Earth Timelapse is Now Available on Mobile