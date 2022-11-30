Here’s How To Win Cash With Playstation’s New Tournament Feature?

Today, Sony has officially launched PlayStation Tournaments on the PS5. I am sure all the gamers would be quite excited about the tournament. The point worth mentioning here is that the company recently announced the launch of the new esports feature in a blog post following three months of beta testing. It’s a very interesting feature. Do you wanna know about it?? I am going to share steps on how to win cash in this tournament. Let’s get started.

How To Win Cash Prize By Participating In Playstation Tournament?

In order to kick off the feature’s debut, the company is allowing both PS5 and PS4 players to participate in the PlayStation Tournaments: Win-A-Thon. In this all-new tournament, players can win as many times as they can to improve their rankings on the leaderboard. Furthermore, they can also win prizes including cash. The tournament is scheduled from December 1 through January 31, 2023.

The signup process for the tournament Win-A-Thon and eligible titles varies according to the console you own. If you own the PS5:

you will see specially marked tournament cards for eligible games from the Game Hub

press the Register button to enter

review the tournament ruleset in the pop-up window

Once you agree to the terms, press the Join Now button on the card

On the other hand, if you have a PS4:

you need to go to the Events tab from the PS4 home screen

select Tournaments on the left side

pick one of the participating games

hit the Register button on the to-left

follow the on-screen instructions to link your PSN account with ESL Gaming to complete the registration process.

Let me tell you that only three games are eligible for the Win-A-Thon on the PS5:

Guilty Gear: Strive

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

On the contrary, the eligible PS4 games include:

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

Street Fighter V

Mortal Kombat 11

Soul Caliber VI

Dragon Ball FighterZ

DNF Duel

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r]

FIFA 22

NBA 2K22

Madden 23

Guilty Gear: Strive players who will rank in the top 64 on their regional leaderboard will qualify to compete in a themed Win-A-Thon Final to vie for additional cash prizing.

If you want to know more about the prizes, head to PlayStation’s Competition Center page.

