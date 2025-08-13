Good news for smartphone users in Pakistan – Digit 4G phones are now available on easy installment plans, making it easier than ever to own a reliable and feature-packed device without breaking the bank. Digit 4G bring the easy installments offers on its smartphones and compact phones. Now you can buy any of them without breaking the bank. The phones are already affordable, and the installment plan has made them even more affordable.

Here’s How You Can Get Digit 4G Phones on Easy Installments

You can now get Installment offer on two of its phones, the Note 14 and the Z1. Let’s check out both one by one.

Digit 4G Note 14 – Big Display, Long Battery, Affordable Payments

The Digit 4G Note 14 is a stylish Android smartphone that offers great value for money.

Down Payment: Rs. 10,800

Rs. 10,800 Monthly Installments: Rs. 1,600 for 6 months

Rs. 1,600 for 6 months Display: 6.56″ HD, 720×1612 pixels

6.56″ HD, 720×1612 pixels Camera: 8MP rear camera

8MP rear camera RAM/Storage: 4GB + 64GB

4GB + 64GB Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 14

With its large HD display, decent camera, and long-lasting battery, the Note 14 is perfect for browsing, streaming, and staying connected all day.

Digit 4G Z1 – Compact, Stylish, and Packed with Features

For those who prefer a smaller phone but still want 4G connectivity, the Digit 4G Z1 is an excellent choice.

Down Payment: Rs. 2,560

Rs. 2,560 Monthly Installments: Rs. 620 for 12 months

Rs. 620 for 12 months Screen: 2.8-inch touchscreen

2.8-inch touchscreen Connectivity: Wi-Fi hotspot support

Wi-Fi hotspot support RAM/Storage: 2GB + 16GB

2GB + 16GB Camera: Front and back cameras

Front and back cameras SIM: Dual SIM 4G

Dual SIM 4G Charging: Type-C charging port

Type-C charging port Battery: 4000 mAh super-fast battery

The Z1 is ideal for people who want a compact device with modern features like Wi-Fi hotspot sharing and fast charging, all at a very low monthly cost.

Why Choose Digit 4G Phones on Installments?

Buying a phone on installments means you don’t need to pay the full price upfront. Digit’s installment offers make it easy for everyone to own a phone with 4G internet, good battery life, and modern features.

Whether you go for the large-screen Digit 4G Note 14 for multimedia use or the handy Digit 4G Z1 for portability, you’ll get affordable monthly payments and quality features that suit your needs.

Final Word:

With these amazing installment plans, Digit 4G phones are now more accessible than ever in Pakistan. Choose the one that fits your lifestyle, pay in easy monthly installments, and stay connected without worrying about high upfront costs.