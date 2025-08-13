Here’s How You Can Get Digit 4G Phones on Easy Installments
Good news for smartphone users in Pakistan – Digit 4G phones are now available on easy installment plans, making it easier than ever to own a reliable and feature-packed device without breaking the bank. Digit 4G bring the easy installments offers on its smartphones and compact phones. Now you can buy any of them without breaking the bank. The phones are already affordable, and the installment plan has made them even more affordable.
You can now get Installment offer on two of its phones, the Note 14 and the Z1. Let’s check out both one by one.
Digit 4G Note 14 – Big Display, Long Battery, Affordable Payments
The Digit 4G Note 14 is a stylish Android smartphone that offers great value for money.
- Down Payment: Rs. 10,800
- Monthly Installments: Rs. 1,600 for 6 months
- Display: 6.56″ HD, 720×1612 pixels
- Camera: 8MP rear camera
- RAM/Storage: 4GB + 64GB
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 14
With its large HD display, decent camera, and long-lasting battery, the Note 14 is perfect for browsing, streaming, and staying connected all day.
Digit 4G Z1 – Compact, Stylish, and Packed with Features
For those who prefer a smaller phone but still want 4G connectivity, the Digit 4G Z1 is an excellent choice.
- Down Payment: Rs. 2,560
- Monthly Installments: Rs. 620 for 12 months
- Screen: 2.8-inch touchscreen
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi hotspot support
- RAM/Storage: 2GB + 16GB
- Camera: Front and back cameras
- SIM: Dual SIM 4G
- Charging: Type-C charging port
- Battery: 4000 mAh super-fast battery
The Z1 is ideal for people who want a compact device with modern features like Wi-Fi hotspot sharing and fast charging, all at a very low monthly cost.
Why Choose Digit 4G Phones on Installments?
Buying a phone on installments means you don’t need to pay the full price upfront. Digit’s installment offers make it easy for everyone to own a phone with 4G internet, good battery life, and modern features.
Whether you go for the large-screen Digit 4G Note 14 for multimedia use or the handy Digit 4G Z1 for portability, you’ll get affordable monthly payments and quality features that suit your needs.
Final Word:
With these amazing installment plans, Digit 4G phones are now more accessible than ever in Pakistan. Choose the one that fits your lifestyle, pay in easy monthly installments, and stay connected without worrying about high upfront costs.