Here’s How You Can Uninstall The Trouble-Causing Windows 11 Update

After it was revealed that a recent software update was causing specific programs to crash, Microsoft advised Windows 11 users to uninstall it. According to a source, Windows 11 update KB5012643 allows apps using specific.NET 3.5 framework elements to become unstable. Many apps rely on the.NET Framework, a free, open-source framework for developing and running programs on Windows.

Microsoft’s Stance on the Update

“Some.NET Framework 3.5 apps may have difficulties or fail to open after installing this upgrade. “Affected apps use optional.NET Framework 3.5 components including Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) and Windows Workflow Foundation (WWF),” Microsoft wrote.

If there’s any good news, this upgrade is optional, which means that while promising a few dozen repairs, it’s unlikely to have been loaded on your PC. Furthermore, this bug only affects apps that use certain.NET 3.5 pieces, such as Windows Workflow. Microsoft recommends uninstalling the update if you’re having problems with some programmes after installing KB5012643 for Windows version 21H2.

How to Uninstall?

Go to the Start menu and search for “Windows Update settings,” then select the highlighted option. This search will take you straight to the page containing “Update history.” Press it, then look for the culprit—in this case, KB5012643—and select “uninstall.”

You’ll need to restart your computer. Once that happens, the bugs on your laptop, PC, or tablet should be gone. If you don’t want to delete the update or if it didn’t fix the problem, Microsoft recommends going to the Windows Features Settings page and re-enabling.NET Framework 3.5 and the Windows Communication Foundation. It requires you to run the following commands:

dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:netfx3 /all

dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:WCF-HTTP-Activation

dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:WCF-NonHTTP-Activation

This issue isn’t common, and most Windows 11 users won’t see it. However, it comes after a slew of recent issues, one of which supposedly disrupted safe mode. Since the Windows launch six months ago, there have been a few serious concerns with Windows 11. However, it follows a catastrophic chronology in which every Windows 10 upgrade seems to cause more harm than good. Only time will tell if Microsoft cleans up its act before anything more dangerous slips through the cracks.

Also read: Meta Accuses iOS Changes Behind Reduced Revenue and Freezed Hiring