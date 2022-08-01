Here’s the best ‘value for money’ 4G data package

Imagine leaving your house and suddenly the internet on your smartphone stops working. A haunting thought, isn’t it? So, it’s safe to say that everyone is going to agree when I say that smartphones and unlimited data have become the cornerstone of everything we do in our lives.

According to PTA, there are 116 million 3G/4G in Pakistan. On average, an individual Pakistani internet user spends more than 7GBs of data monthly. Let’s just say that these numbers make most of us heavy mobile data users. As BIG DATA USERS we are always on the lookout for the most affordable data packages – more data at less price to be precise!

That being said weekly internet and data bundles are up and rising in Pakistan. We are pretty sure that you keep wondering which of these telecom companies give you the most value for your money. Well, fret not! We are here to give you a glimpse of what Pakistan’s telecom service providers are offering.

Here is a chart of the internet providers, what packages they offer, their pay-per-use call charges, internet speed and price comparisons.

We discovered that many telecom service providers offer attractive internet plans for Pakistanis at an affordable price but it was surprising to learn that Ufone 4G provides unlimited internet with Ufone 4G’s Sab Se Bari Offer.

Ufone 4G’s Sab Se Bari Offer is the industry’s most affordable data bundle. Mobile phone users with medium to heavy data consumption will find that Sab Se Bari Offer is ideal for their daily data needs. With 40GB of internet connectivity on the best 4G network, Sab Se Bari Offer lets you browse through the news feed, catch up on the latest trends, play online games and watch YouTube without worry and that too in only 299.

While all telecom service providers are offering 5000 On Net Minutes, Jazz takes the lead by providing 6000 On Net Minutes for PKR 388. But let’s be frank, who needs minutes when you can call for free on WhatsApp or any other app?

When compared to packages offered by different telecom operators only Zong offers 40GB of data for PKR 399. For PKR 388 Jazz is offering 30GB and for PKR 300 Telenor is offering 15GB which we can all agree is not enough.

We understand that subscribing to the best data package can be tough as there are heaps of options to choose from. From our research of the latest data packages available in the market, we can safely say that Ufone 4G is offering the best 4G coverage in Pakistan and the most affordable data plan that lets you stay connected with your loved ones wherever you are.

