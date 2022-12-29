Here’s The Expected Poco C50 Launch Date

Advertisement

Poco’s Indian branch made an announcement last month that they are going to introduce a new member to the Poco House. According to them, the company was all set to launch the Poco C50 in India in the last week of November, however, that didn’t happen for some reason. Even though there was no update from the Chinese brand regarding the Poco C50 launch. Today, we have got our hands on some information about the launch date. A media report claims that the highly anticipated smartphone by Poco will debut in India next week on January 3.

Advertisement

Poco C50 Launch Date Is Tipped To Be Jan 3

According to the reports, C50 will be a “budget disrupter” and an “overall package” that aims to deliver:

stellar camera performance

immersive multimedia experience

long battery life with a sleek design

The smartphone will likely feature a waterdrop notch display and a plastic body. The display is expected to offer HD+ resolution and might come powered by entry-level MediaTek and Snapdragon chipset. Let me tell you that Poco C50 is expected to be the successor of the Poco C40, which was launched in some international markets however, it never made it to the Indian market.

Advertisement

The company is expected to start teasing the C50 on social media in a day or two if it plans to launch it next Tuesday. Together with that, another smartphone the company is expected to launch is the X5 5G. The Poco X5 5G got certified by BIS and FCC, and now it also bagged NBTC’s certification, taking it a step closer to the launch. According to the latest reports, the smartphone is listed on the Thai certifying authority’s website with model designation 22111317PG, which seems different from the others we saw on FCC and BIS.

There had been no official words regarding the launch date and Poco X5 5G yet. So, let’s see what comes next. Till then, stay tuned!

Advertisement

Also Check out: Customs Foils Bid to Smuggle Mobile Phones Worth Rs7.1 Million – PhoneWorld