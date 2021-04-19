Here’s the Launch Date of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

It seems like Samsung has adopted a new strategy of launching devices for everyone, so it is rolling out affordable devices on and off. While many cheap devices are already launched, the Korean tech giant has come up with another midrange device, Galaxy M42 5G, that will launch on April 28.

One of the most important features that will come along with the device at a low price tag is 5G support. Currently, only flagship devices were having 5G support, but this mid-range device is the best buy for those who have less budget but want to enjoy the latest and flagship features.

Considering the price tag and technical specification, it is expected that M42 5G will be the best budget 5G phones in 2021 followed by A32 5G that is another affordable 5G smartphone.

Here’s the Launch Date of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

The devices will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, a 64-megapixel camera, and a huge, powerful 6,000 mAh battery. AMOLED display in the device adds another great specification in the mid-range devices from the Korean smartphone manufacturer. While all the other details are still hidden, rumors suggest that the device will cost around $300 outright.

Samsung is the most reliable brand, so if it is launching such mid-range devices having almost flagship features, one should buy them instead of giving it another thought.

Since there is still some time in the launch of this affordable smartphone from Samsung, we will be getting more information regarding it. So stay tuned!

