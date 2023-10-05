Here’s What We Know About iPhone SE 4 So Far

If we talk about all the iPhones to date, only one iPhone truly falls into the budget category: the iPhone SE. It may be Apple’s cheapest phone and many people love the iPhone SE for other reasons as well. The next iPhone SE dubbed iPhone SE 4 is tipped to be a massive update compared to the previous generations. Let’s dig into what we know so far about the handset.

Analyst Jeff Pu claims that the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 will launch in 2025. On the other hand, well-known Apple analyst and expert Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple is planning to launch the device in the first half of 2024. If the upcoming iPhone SE launches in 2025, one reason for the delayed launch would be the 5G modem inside. Jeff Pu claims that the new budget-friendly iPhone will come with an Apple-designed 5G modem.

iPhone SE 4 Specs & Features

The all-new iPhone SE 4 is tipped to be basically a slightly modified iPhone 14. It will come with a 6.1-inch display and a notch on top. This seems to be a big incentive for some prospective buyers, as it will give the iPhone SE a modern look. In addition to that, the iPhone SE 4 will likely get a USB-C port, in line with other new iPhones. iPhone 14’s color palette is richer than that of the 3rd-gen iPhone SE. Possibly, the new version of the iPhone SE will get some of these colors. The cheaper iPhone will also get an Action Button, replacing the mute switch on the phone’s side.