Here’s What We Know About Rolex Smartphone So Far
According to the latest reports, Rolex is all set to enter the smartphone market, at least as part of a collaboration with Realme. Recently, some images of Realme 12 Pro surfaced online. The teaser images show the Rolex version of the Realme 12 Pro. The upcoming smartphone combines a luxurious leather feel complemented with gold color accents. Sources claim that luxury watch designer Ollivier Saveo has played an important role in completing the look of the premium mid-range smartphone.
Realme Collaborates With Rolex To Launch A New Luxurious Smartphone
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore Now