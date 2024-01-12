Here’s What We Know About Rolex Smartphone So Far

It is quite clear from the rectangular lens that Realme is installing a periscope telephoto camera. The label on the camera module hints at 120x zoom. However, it will be only possible in conjunction with digital zoom. If we talk about the display, earlier rumors hint at a 6.7-inch, 120 Hz AMOLED display.

The teaser images of the highly anticipated Realme 12 Pro give us a glimpse at the premium design of the handset. The back of the Rolex smartphone is rounded on the left and right sides. The phone has a dark blue leather-look surface which complements with gold color accents. The most noteworthy thing is the large, round camera module of the handset. It is inspired by the dial of a Rolex Oyster Perpetual wristwatch and features three cameras and a dark blue color gradient.

The Rolex smartphone will also come with a triple camera setup. Sources claim that the camera setup of Realme 12 Pro+ will consist of a 64 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8 MP telephoto camera. In addition to that, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. It is pertinent to mention here that it will be a mid-range smartphone, not a flagship. That’s why Realme is expected to offer the option of 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of flash storage. There have been no official words regarding the launch date yet. However, the date complication on the watch shown in the teaser images hint at an announcement on January 28.