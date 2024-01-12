Here’s What We Know About Rolex Smartphone So Far

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jan 12, 2024
Rolex
According to the latest reports, Rolex is all set to enter the smartphone market, at least as part of a collaboration with Realme. Recently, some images of Realme 12 Pro surfaced online. The teaser images show the Rolex version of the Realme 12 Pro. The upcoming smartphone combines a luxurious leather feel complemented with gold color accents. Sources claim that luxury watch designer Ollivier Saveo has played an important role in completing the look of the premium mid-range smartphone.

Realme Collaborates With Rolex To Launch A New Luxurious Smartphone

 

