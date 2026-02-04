Google may be preparing for a major shift in its operating system strategy by phasing out the Chrome OS. Court documents linked to Google’s ongoing search antitrust case have revealed fresh details about Aluminium OS, Google’s upcoming PC operating system. These documents hint that the transition will take place slowly over several years, with Chrome OS remaining supported well into the next decade.

Aluminium OS will combine the strengths of Android and Chrome OS into a single platform. Google officially announced this new operating system in September during Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit. At the time, the company suggested that the project could launch as early as 2026. However, recent court filings now indicate that a full public release may take longer than expected.

Here’s When Google Might Start Phasing Out Chrome OS

According to the documents, Google may first offer Aluminium OS to a limited group of “commercial trusted testers” in late 2026. This early access would likely allow businesses and partners to test the system, provide feedback, and prepare for wider adoption. A complete public release is reportedly planned for 2028, which is also expected to be the earliest time Aluminium OS will reach enterprise and education users.

This timeline appears to differ slightly from Google’s earlier statements. While some reports suggested a 2026 launch, later clarification shows that Google only expressed hope for a 2026 debut rather than a firm promise. This makes the 2028 timeline more realistic, especially given the complexity of merging two major operating systems.

The same documents also shed light on the future of Chrome OS. Google reportedly plans to phase out Chrome OS by 2034. This date aligns with Google’s current support policy for Chromebooks, which guarantees up to 10 years of updates from the release of a device. Google executives have previously emphasized that honoring this support commitment is a top priority, particularly for schools and businesses that rely heavily on Chromebooks.

Legal and regional requirements also play a role in this extended timeline. Different countries have rules about how long devices must be supported, which limits how quickly Google can discontinue Chrome OS. As a result, Chrome OS will remain active and supported for several more years, even as Aluminium OS gradually takes its place.

Signs of this transition have already started to appear. A job listing posted late last year suggested that Google is actively planning how to move users and organizations from Chrome OS to Aluminium OS without disrupting daily operations. This indicates that while the change will be slow, it is already underway behind the scenes.

Overall, Google’s approach appears cautious and deliberate. Rather than rushing the shift, the company seems focused on long-term stability and support. If these plans hold, users can expect Chrome OS to remain usable for years, with Aluminium OS slowly emerging as Google’s next major platform for PCs.