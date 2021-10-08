Pakistan got the top spot in drone’s competition in TEKNOFEST Turkey

A group of nine Pakistani students from the Institute of Space Technology in Islamabad took first place in the International Free Mission UAV Competition at Turkey’s prestigious Aerospace and Technology festival (TEKNOFEST).

This year’s competition was held in Bursa, Turkey, and over 240 teams from over 85 nations competed. IST, Pakistan’s pioneer institute in Aerospace Science and Engineering, also took part in the event.

IST Students Win 1st position in International Free Mission UAV Competition at Turkey’s TEKNOFEST pic.twitter.com/XBUxh7t413 — Institute of Space Technology (@ISTIslamabad) October 7, 2021

The Pakistani team achieved first place in the silver category and fourth place overall in the tournament. In addition, the IST team received a monetary reward of 36,000 Turkish Lira. The team created a winning Artificial Intelligence-based solution for Human Search and Rescue missions using a swarm of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

This cluster of intelligent UAVs is meant to work together to search a catastrophe region for injured residents from a height of 30-50 metres, providing an enhanced solution for search and rescue missions in which every minute counts for the victims’ lives.

In comparison to the traditional usage of helicopters, the team was notably complimented for creating a cost-effective, small, and quick solution at TEKNOFEST.

Surveillance and reconnaissance, search and rescue, terrain mapping and aerial surveying, agricultural and environmental research, and other fields can all benefit from the solution.