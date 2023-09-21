Here’s Why Apple Killed Off MagSafe Battery & MagSafe Duo
Apple finally revealed its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series last week. The annual iPhone event wasn’t full of a lot of surprises. Most of the updates were what we already expected. The all-new iPhone models came with better cameras and USB-C. Together with the iPhone 15 series, the company launched two new Apple Watch models, the Series 9 and the Ultra 2. At the same time, the silicon giant quietly removed two useful accessories from its website. I am talking about the MagSafe Duo charger and the MagSafe Battery Pack. No doubt, it’s surprising for some people.
R.I.P MagSafe Duo & MagSafe Battery Pack!
The MagSafe Duo Charger was an extremely useful accessory if you traveled a lot. It’s the thinnest portable magnetic charger that allows you to charge more than one Apple device. However, the fact is that it was a bit overpriced at $129. It was definitely not perfect. A lot of people complained that it didn’t feel like it was as nicely made as other portable chargers. However, the MagSafe Duo worked okay and did exactly what you expected.