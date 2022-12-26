Here’s Why Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Are Upset Over Release News

Advertisement

No doubt, Elder Scrolls fans are quite anxious and are looking forward to the game’s launch. Some of The Elder Scrolls 6 fans aren’t very happy with new information about the game’s release. Reports claim that the upcoming highly anticipated game will be exclusive to Xbox and PCs only and that’s why some fans are furious.

Elder Scrolls 6 Will Be Xbox & PCs Exclusive

We all know that Microsoft acquired Bethesda. So, it means that the developer side of Bethesda might benefit hugely from Microsoft’s tech, tools, and expertise. The new Elder Scrolls game is expected to be superbly polished at launch and is tipped to have a mind-blowing scale.

Microsoft’s response to the FTC lawsuit of its Activision-Blizzard acquisition notes that:

“Xbox anticipates that three future [Bethesda] titles will be exclusive to Xbox and PCs. The games are then listed, but redacted, which means all we know about them is that they will be “primarily single-player games.”

The Scrolls 6 is one of these expected games due to which many fans aren’t pleased by this possibility. Let me tell you that what we still have is speculation. Xbox hasn’t made any official statement regarding Elder Scrolls 6 exclusivity despite being asked multiple times about it.

If the game is going to be Xbox exclusive there’s an advantage for those who still have to make a decision between PS5 and Xbox Series X. There is a huge possibility that Xbox Game Pass will be on PS5 by then, and thus The Elder Scrolls 6 will be on PS5. There had been no words regarding any of these speculations by the company yet. So, all we have to do is wait and see what comes next. Till then say tuned.

