Here’s Why PTCL Users Are Facing Internet Slowdowns Across Pakistan!

If your internet feels unusually slow today, you’re not alone. The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has confirmed that a major maintenance activity is currently underway on one of its international submarine cables to repair a faulty repeater.

According to a PTCL spokesperson, the work began around 11 AM (PST) and may continue for up to 18 hours, potentially causing internet service degradation across several regions of Pakistan. The repair is being conducted by the international cable consortium responsible for maintaining the undersea fiber network that connects Pakistan to the rest of the world.

PTCL assured users that it is taking steps to minimize the impact by rerouting traffic through alternative channels, though some slow browsing and latency issues may still be experienced during the activity window.

The company has expressed regret for the inconvenience, stating that this essential maintenance will help enhance long-term network reliability and performance.

Submarine cables are vital to Pakistan’s global internet connectivity, carrying a major portion of the country’s international data traffic. As a result, even short-term disruptions can slow down browsing, streaming, and other online services.

PTCL Spokesperson: “We regret the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience as we complete this critical undersea maintenance work.”

