Here’s why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might be out of luck

Anyone anticipating for a slew of new camera advancements from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may be disappointed, but there is one bright spot.

If prior release dates are any indication, we may anticipate Samsung to introduce the base model Galaxy S23, mid-range Galaxy S23+, and high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra in February 2023. Now, a fresh leak may have revealed exactly what to anticipate on the camera front, at least for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The S23 Ultra’s anticipated 200MP camera will be paired by a 10MP 10x periscope camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide lens, according to leaker Yogesh Brar. Essentially, the camera configuration is the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, save for the 200MP snapper.

So 200MP + 10MP (10X, Periscope Tele) + 10MP (3x Tele) + 12MP (UW) On the S23 Ultra should be fun? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 3, 2022

However, all attention will be on the 200MP sensor. It’s said to be the unannounced ISOCELL HP2 sensor, which is said to outperform both the previously published HP1 and HP3 Samsung sensors.

Not that this is entirely bad news; after all, few would accuse the Galaxy S22 Ultra of taking terrible photos. Anyone looking for broad-based improvements will undoubtedly be disappointed. Let’s hope the new primary camera makes up for it when it arrives in February 2023.