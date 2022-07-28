Here’s Why We Don’t Like Instagram Feed Anymore

Earlier this week, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri posted a video on Twitter (oh, the irony) to assure users that the network will “continue to support images,” as many users have complained about the platform’s practice of displaying random videos in their Instagram feed. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has effectively stated that Instagram’s feed is set to deteriorate much more.

On June 30th, though, the raw Zuckerberg persona reappeared. He sounded at times like a general prepping his men for battle. He was the wunderkind visionary at times, touting where the company’s metaverse effort may lead it over the next decade.

But overall, he appeared irritated.

Kylie Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian, the most followed woman on Instagram, published a petition last week that read, “Stop trying to be tiktok, I just want to see lovely images of my friends.” Jenner once single-handedly drove down Snap stock by saying she didn’t open Snapchat anymore, so it’s likely not coincidental that Mosseri uploaded a video addressing major user issues the next day.

If you thought all of the outrage over Instagram’s modifications would cause its leaders to rethink their minds, you were mistaken. Mark Zuckerberg addressed the latest turmoil surrounding Instagram’s automated suggestions during Meta’s quarterly earnings conference.

According to Zuckerberg, Meta’s AI currently serves around 15% of the material in our Facebook feeds. On Instagram, the figure is somewhat higher.

“By the end of next year, we expect these numbers to double,” he added.

That means that over 30% of the stuff in our Facebook and Instagram feed will come from profiles we don’t actually follow. It’s no surprise that the Kardashians want Instagram to cease attempting to emulate TikTok.