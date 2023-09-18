Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Update Your iPhone to iOS 17

Apple revealed the launch date for iOS 17 during its massive event last Tuesday, alongside the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9, and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. iOS 17 became available to most people with a compatible iPhone today. However, just because it’s available does not mean you should install it on your iPhone. In this blog, I’ll jot down a few reasons why you should not do that.

There are a few reasons that need to be mentioned here. Let’s get started:

Your iPhone battery Drains Faster Than Usual

One of the major reasons is that battery drain occurs right after a major software update. It happens to some people almost every year when a new iOS update comes. If your iPhone battery health is already bad, you might want to abstain from updating to the latest update.

Here are a few reasons why iOS 17 might be draining your battery:

Your phone works overtime in the background.

Your apps don’t support iOS 17.

In addition to that, there’s always the small chance of software bugs that can eat up your battery life in the background. Due to all these reasons, you may need to charge your iPhone more often. Even if you wait for the upcoming iOS 17 updates, you may still experience some battery drain for the first few days. However, that will generally disappear once your iPhone gets settled with the software update.

Older iPhone Gets Really Slow

An older iPhone model including the iPhone XS or iPhone 11 Pro will struggle to keep up with iOS 17’s demands, due to little storage, low RAM, or an older chipset.

Bugs Can Cause Issues On Your iPhone

A few bugs are hooked to slip through the cracks on updating. That’s why Apple periodically releases a “point update” shortly after a major update, to fix issues including:

Battery drain.

Lag.

Apps force-closing.

Phone restarting.

Unusable features.

If you’re worried about possibly facing issues, you should wait until any possible major bugs are smashed in subsequent iOS 17 updates. Otherwise, don’t update.