Here’s Why Your VPN Might Be Causing a Slowdown

Ever notice your internet grinding to a halt after connecting to your VPN? While your router might seem like the culprit, your trusty VPN service could be the hidden cause of your internet woes.

This VPN slowdown is a common trade-off for the security and privacy benefits VPNs offer. However, if the speed drop is significant, there are steps you can take to diagnose and potentially fix the VPN slowdown issue.

Is it Really the VPN? Diagnose Before You Fix

Before tinkering with settings, it’s crucial to identify the culprit. Here’s how to diagnose the problem:

Disable the VPN and Test: Disconnect from your VPN and run a speed test using a service like Speedtest.net. This will give you a baseline measurement of your internet speed without the VPN interfering. Compare Speeds: If the results are close to your internet plan’s advertised speeds, then your internet connection is healthy. However, if the speeds are significantly lower, even without the VPN, you have a different problem to address – troubleshoot your internet speed issues directly with your internet service provider (ISP). Acceptable Slowdown vs Disastrous Drop: Keep in mind that some speed reduction is normal with VPNs due to encryption and rerouting of your traffic.

A helpful rule of thumb: If your internet speed typically falls between 30-40 Mbps but drops to 25-30 Mbps with a VPN like ProtonVPN, that’s a reasonable decrease. However, if the speed plummets to 15 Mbps or lower, it’s time to explore solutions.

Optimizing Your VPN Speed

If your internet speed tanks with the VPN on, here are some steps to potentially improve it:

Switch Server Locations: Distance to the VPN server can significantly impact speed. Try connecting to a server closer to your physical location. Many VPN providers offer a wide range of server options.

Distance to the VPN server can significantly impact speed. Try connecting to a server closer to your physical location. Many VPN providers offer a wide range of server options. Change VPN Protocols: Different VPN protocols offer varying levels of speed and security. Experiment with protocols like OpenVPN UDP or L2TP/IPsec to see if they improve your speeds without compromising security excessively.

Different VPN protocols offer varying levels of speed and security. Experiment with protocols like OpenVPN UDP or L2TP/IPsec to see if they improve your speeds without compromising security excessively. Use a Wired Connection: Whenever possible, connect your device directly to your router with an ethernet cable. Wi-Fi connections are inherently slower and can suffer an additional performance hit when combined with a VPN.

By following these steps, you can identify if your VPN is the culprit behind your slow internet speeds and potentially improve your browsing experience while still maintaining online security.

