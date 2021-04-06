Spotify, one of the widely used app has got something new. So now music lovers can switch the music without using their hands, thanks to the hands-free “Hey Spotify” option. The new option has started rolling out and some of the users have already received it but sadly I am not one of those lucky users so will be relying on the experiences shared by those who have received this new feature. As reported by GSMArena, initially upon opening the Spotify App, users will receive a notification that reveals the steps to enable this feature.

Tapping on this feature, users will be directed to a new screen, advising them to turn on “Hey Spotify”. Upon turning on this feature, users will be able to use a built-in voice search when the Spotify app is working on mobile devices.

Hey Spotify- A Hands-Free mode rolls out for Users

Many would-be confused regarding the privacy policy of the app, as this new option makes us believe that Spotify is listening to us all the time. However, Spotify’s privacy policy assures that the company only records and carries on transcriptions of the searches that are performed after tapping the voice button. Moreover, Spotify’s voice command feature was launched in 2019 for premium users.

These are the ‘Hey Spoitfy’ prompts:

So the only function this feature adds is hand-free usage inside the app. However, since this feature is copied from Google and Apple assistant which is activated by giving the commands “Hey Google” and “Hey Siri”, I don’t understand why people will use Spotify when they can carry on the same function on Android and iOS. It seems Spotify is quite positive that users will use its voice command feature and will enjoy hands-free mode, but only time will tell the response of it.

Also Read: Spotify acquires Betty labs to introduce live audio