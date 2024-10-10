Artificial intelligence (AI) has made groundbreaking contributions to science, with one of its most impressive feats being the discovery of 161,979 new species of RNA viruses. Using advanced machine learning tools, researchers have been able to explore an entirely new branch of life, hidden beneath our feet and spread across the globe. This discovery has immense implications for understanding the diversity of life on Earth and could aid in identifying millions of other viruses yet to be characterized.

An international team of scientists conducted this remarkable study and published it in the journal *Cell*. It stands as the largest single discovery of virus species ever documented. By leveraging AI, the researchers were able to map out a vast array of previously unknown RNA viruses, revealing a complex and diverse viral world that we had only scratched the surface of until now.

Hidden Life Revealed: AI Discovers Over 160,000 New RNA Viruses

The AI tool used in this discovery was trained to analyze the “dark matter” of biological sequences, specifically focusing on the sequences and secondary structures of the proteins that all RNA viruses use for replication. According to Professor Edward Holmes from the University of Sydney, this research offers “a window into an otherwise hidden part of life on Earth.” He emphasizes that the sheer number of new virus species uncovered is mind-blowing and points to the possibility of discovering millions more. Not only do these findings expand our knowledge of viruses, but they also open up new avenues for research into bacteria and parasites.

RNA viruses often linked to human diseases, but they also found in extreme environments like hydrothermal vents, hot springs, and even the atmosphere. Their presence in such harsh environments speaks to their incredible diversity and resilience, offering potential insights into the early origins of life. Professor Holmes noted that understanding how viruses can thrive in such extreme conditions may provide valuable clues about the evolution of life on Earth.

The AI algorithm at the heart of this discovery is LucaProt. This deep learning model processes massive amounts of genetic sequence data, including virus genomes as long as 47,250 nucleotides. Prior to this study, many of these viral sequences were already in public databases, but they were so divergent that their identity remained unknown. These sequences were part of what researchers call “sequence dark matter.” LucaProt was able to make sense of this previously undecipherable data, organizing and categorizing it to reveal the identities of over 160,000 RNA viruses.

The use of AI significantly accelerated the pace of virus discovery, a process that would have taken much longer with traditional methods. Professor Mang Shi from Sun Yat-sen University, a co-author of the study, explained that earlier bioinformatics methods limited researchers in their ability to explore viral diversity. With the AI model, scientists now have a tool that offers exceptional sensitivity and specificity, allowing them to delve much deeper into the viral world.

Dr Zhao-Rong Li from Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, another co-author, highlighted the importance of AI in biological exploration. He described LucaProt as a groundbreaking integration of AI and virology, which demonstrates how AI can effectively tackle complex tasks in the study of biology.

Looking ahead, Professor Holmes is excited about the potential for future discoveries. The next step, he believes, is to refine the AI tool to uncover even more viral diversity. With AI’s ability to accelerate the exploration of Earth’s biodiversity, the scientific community can anticipate many more surprises in the years to come.